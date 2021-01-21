UrduPoint.com
Interior Minister Calls On Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House.

They discussed overall law and order situation in Sindh province specially in the metropolis and other issues of mutual interests, according to a Governor House statement.

Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion said that lights of the city had restored because of the better law and order situation.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan Army had an important role in maintaining law and order situation in the country.

