Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

The Interior Minister also called a meeting of officials of Ministry of Interior, security agencies and Chief Secretary Sindh in this regard to review the arrangements.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2022) Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja telephoned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah today (Friday) and discussed security arrangements for upcoming by-elections in different parts of the country.

Earlier, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah says strict action will be taken against elements maligning people through immoral videos on social media.

He was chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review cases of harassment of citizens on social media.

The Interior Minister said presence of immoral and offensive content on social media creates anarchy and corruption in the society.

Rana Sanaullah directed the authorities concerned to adopt zero tolerance policy against those violating moral values in the society.

The meeting decided to make effective laws on cybercrime.

It also approved formation of a working group to make necessary amendments in PECA 2016 on the issue of defamation through harassment and immorality.

DG FIA informed the meeting that citizens can register their grievances at the FIA Portal 111345786.