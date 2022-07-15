UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister, CEC Discuss Security Arrangements For Upcoming By-polls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

The Interior Minister also called a meeting of officials of Ministry of Interior, security agencies and Chief Secretary Sindh in this regard to review the arrangements.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2022) Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja telephoned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah today (Friday) and discussed security arrangements for upcoming by-elections in different parts of the country.

The Interior Minister also called a meeting of officials of Ministry of Interior, security agencies and Chief Secretary Sindh in this regard to review the arrangements.

Earlier, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah says strict action will be taken against elements maligning people through immoral videos on social media.

He was chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review cases of harassment of citizens on social media.

The Interior Minister said presence of immoral and offensive content on social media creates anarchy and corruption in the society.

Rana Sanaullah directed the authorities concerned to adopt zero tolerance policy against those violating moral values in the society.

The meeting decided to make effective laws on cybercrime.

It also approved formation of a working group to make necessary amendments in PECA 2016 on the issue of defamation through harassment and immorality.

DG FIA informed the meeting that citizens can register their grievances at the FIA Portal 111345786.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Election Commissioner Corruption Islamabad Interior Minister Social Media Rana SanaUllah Federal Investigation Agency 2016 Moral

Recent Stories

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

28 minutes ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

2 hours ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

2 hours ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.