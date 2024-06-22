Open Menu

Interior Minister Chairs Meeting On Security Of Chinese Citizens In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Interior Minister chairs meeting on security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday chaired an important meeting in the Ministry of Interior to review the measures taken to protect foreigners, especially Chinese citizens.

The overall security situation in the country was also reviewed while the minister instructed to implement the SOPs of the security plan.

He said that formulated plan should be regularly monitored at every level and the relevant departments should keep close contact to destroy the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements.

There is no room for any negligence on the security plan, said the minister.

Meanwhile a briefing was given on the security plan and the overall situation from the relevant institutions including the Ministry of Interior to the minister.

In the meeting, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha, Head Necta Muhammad Tahir Rai, Coordinator National Action Plan. Participation of relevant institutions and senior officials of the Ministry of Interior.

Related Topics

China Ali Agha From

Recent Stories

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

3 minutes ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

6 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

58 minutes ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

2 hours ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

16 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

16 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

16 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

16 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan