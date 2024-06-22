Interior Minister Chairs Meeting On Security Of Chinese Citizens In Pakistan
Published June 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday chaired an important meeting in the Ministry of Interior to review the measures taken to protect foreigners, especially Chinese citizens.
The overall security situation in the country was also reviewed while the minister instructed to implement the SOPs of the security plan.
He said that formulated plan should be regularly monitored at every level and the relevant departments should keep close contact to destroy the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements.
There is no room for any negligence on the security plan, said the minister.
Meanwhile a briefing was given on the security plan and the overall situation from the relevant institutions including the Ministry of Interior to the minister.
In the meeting, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha, Head Necta Muhammad Tahir Rai, Coordinator National Action Plan. Participation of relevant institutions and senior officials of the Ministry of Interior.
