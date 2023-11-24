Interior Minister chairs NAP Coordination Committee meeting at NECTA Headquarters

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday presided over the National Action Plan Coordination Committee meeting at NECTA headquarters in Islamabad to review the implementation of National Action Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday presided over the National Action Plan Coordination Committee meeting at NECTA headquarters in Islamabad to review the implementation of National Action Plan.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, National Coordinator NECTA, all IGs, Chief Secretaries and top officials of intelligence agencies.

Inspector General of Police of all provinces briefed the meeting on the implementation of the National Action Plan.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of implementation of the National Action Plan, the minister said that terrorists will be eliminated from the country at all costs.

He said lasting peace should be established in the country by the complete elimination of terrorists and effective action will be taken against terrorists and extremist parties.

The minister ensured the participants of the meeting that full protection would be provided to investors and traders who expressed their desire to invest in Pakistan.

He said because of the sacrifices of police, army, and law enforcement officers, the country will have peace and prosperity however the sacrifices of the martyrs will not be wasted and unforgettable.

He said that strict action is being taken against smugglers which will be continued and the measures to prevent drug trafficking and sale will be made more effective.

He said strict action will be taken against drug dealers to discourage drug use among youth.

The minister also said that strict legal action will be taken against those who spread hate speech and share hate content on social media and in this regard, the implementation of new laws will be made effective very soon.

Strict measures are being taken to stop the financial support of terrorists, said the minister adding that all financial institutions, banks and law enforcement agencies are playing their role in this regard and bringing Transparency in Financial Transactions.

He said that donations to Prohibited Organizations and Persons Included in the Fourth schedule are Totally Prohibited.

The minister further said that Pakistanis should donate their charity only to approved organizations of Charity in Cash.

He said that Anti-terrorism agencies are being strengthened in all provinces, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where resources and training are being provided to these institutions.

In this regard, the Federal government will fully support all the provinces, said Sarfraz Bugti adding that more development projects will be started in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said that ex-specialists and current police officers will be provided ample resources, and they will be given advanced training so that they can win against terrorism.

The meeting decided to equip the police with modern weapons and training for effective action against dacoits in the rough areas of Sindh and Punjab and Kacha areas will be made completely peaceful.

Effective operations will be conducted against separatist terrorist groups in Balochistan, the meeting decided and full security will be provided to the people.

The meeting also decided that Development projects would be completed, and there will be no negotiations with terrorists.

It was also decided in the meeting that all Illegal immigrants will be deported, and Legal action will be taken against illegal aliens.

The participants of the meeting decided that the present campaign will be continued till complete success and Pakistan will be made a strong state, where the implementation of laws will be ensured.