Interior Minister, Chief Minister Discuss Mutual Matters, Coronavirus Situation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:49 PM

Interior Minister, Ejaz Shah here Wednesday met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests and overall situation of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Interior Minister, Ejaz Shah here Wednesday met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests and overall situation of coronavirus.

Prime Minister's Focal Person for corona, Dr Faisal Sultan was also present on the occasion. During his visit, Federal minister also chaired a meeting to review preparations of provincial government for Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram in backdrop of coronavirus.

Provincial ministers including Taimir Salim Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Sultan Khan, Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz and IGP, Sanaullah Abbasi and secretaries of relative departments also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, participants were briefed about measures taken to contain corona spread, steps to ensure peace in Muharram and overall security situation.

Meeting was told that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been prepared to avoid corona spread on Eid and concerned departments have also devised a strategy for their effective implementation. It was said that cattle markets would be setup outside cities to avoid overcrowding and to maintain social distancing.

It was said that Ulema would also be consulted to ensure implementation of SOPs during Muharram. A security plan has also been formulated according to sensitivity of areas.

Addressing the meeting, Interior minister expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and appreciated efforts of provincial government on the subject matter.

