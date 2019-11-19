Interior minister, Chinese ambassador discuss security situation

Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah in a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing here on Tuesday discussed bilateral matters and the prevailing security situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah in a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing here on Tuesday discussed bilateral matters and the prevailing security situation in the country.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the performance of the Interior Minister on the peaceful ending of sit-in in Islamabad.

He said, "We accept the system and policy of Pakistan.

We are satisfied with the present security situation and the facilities given to us." The harmony of Pakistan and China was appreciable, Ejaz Shah said adding, "We are closely monitoring the security and internal situation."He said it was our responsibility to provide security to the diplomatic staff.

The minister welcomed the offer of the Chinese ambassador to extend full cooperation for the success of project of Safe City and anti smuggling.