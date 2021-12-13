Interior minister completely fine, no truth in heart attack rumours

UrduPoint.com

The spokesperson for the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday clarified that the interior minister was completely fine and there was no truth in rumours that he had suffered a heart attack

"There is no truth in reports that the interior minister has suffered a heart attack," stated the spokesperson, adding, the minister was completely fine.

The spokesperson said spreading such information without verifying reflected the irresponsible behaviour.

