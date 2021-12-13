Interior minister completely fine, no truth in heart attack rumours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The spokesperson for the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday clarified that the interior minister was completely fine and there was no truth in rumours that he had suffered a heart attack.

"There is no truth in reports that the interior minister has suffered a heart attack," stated the spokesperson, adding, the minister was completely fine.

The spokesperson said spreading such information without verifying reflected the irresponsible behaviour.