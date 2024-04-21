Interior Minister Condemns Attack On Customs Officials In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the incident of firing on customs officials in the limits of Dera Ismail Khan Police Station on Sunday.
The minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three customs officials in the attack and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs.
He prayed for the martyrs and for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The martyred officers were identified as Inspector Hasnain Tarndi, Constable Ziad Khan and the civilian was identified as Amir.
He paid tribute to officials who sacrificed their lives in preventing illegal smuggling and said that the great sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain.
He said that no exception will be taken with those involved in smuggling.
