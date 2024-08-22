Interior Minister condemns attack on police in Rahim Yar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on police vehicles by outlaws in the Katcha area of Machka, Rahim Yar Khan district, Punjab, resulting in the killing of 11 police personnel.

In a statement, Minister Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives and paid tribute to the martyred police personnel.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.

The Minister extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred police personnel and stood in solidarity with them.

He also saluted the police officers who have achieved the highest rank of martyrdom.