Interior Minister condemns attack on police mobile at Quetta-Mastung Road, pays tribute to martyred officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the tragic attack on a police mobile unit at Quetta-Mastung Road near New Sariab Chowk, in which three police officials embraced martyrdom and another was injured.

In an official statement issued here Thursday, Naqvi paid rich tribute to the martyred personnel; Sub-Inspector Abdul Wali Tanoli, Constable Mukhtar and Constable Abdul Rehman, praising their ultimate sacrifice for the security and stability of the nation. The Interior Minister expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the profound loss suffered not only by the families but by the entire nation.

“These brave sons of the soil laid down their lives in the line of duty to protect the nation. Their sacrifice is a testament to their unwavering commitment and courage. We salute their valor and dedication," Naqvi stated.

The interior minister also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured official and reaffirmed the government’s firm resolve to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the police and security forces in their fight against terrorism.

"The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain. The entire nation stands united with our police and security forces. We will continue to fight against those who seek to disrupt the peace and security of Pakistan," he emphasized.

Authorities have launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack. Security has been tightened across Quetta and adjoining regions in response to the incident.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders, civil society organizations, and citizens alike, who have called for stronger measures to ensure the safety of law enforcement personnel operating in high-risk areas.

This latest incident underscores the persistent security challenges in Balochistan, where police and security forces continue to face threats from militant groups. Despite the risks, officials maintain that morale remains high, and operations against anti-state elements will continue unabated.