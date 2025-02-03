Interior Minister Condemns Attack On Polio Team In Jamrud
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on an anti-polio team in Jamrud, which resulted in the martyrdom of Police Constable Abdul Khaliq.
Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the slain officer, acknowledging his dedication and sacrifice while on duty.
He extended heartfelt condolences to Abdul Khaliq’s family, assuring them of the government's support.
"Police Constable Abdul Khaliq attained the highest rank of martyrdom while protecting those working to secure our children’s future. His dedication and sacrifice are commendable," said the Interior Minister.
The attack highlights the persistent challenges faced by healthcare workers and security personnel involved in the polio eradication campaign in Pakistan. Authorities have vowed to take stringent action against those responsible for the assault.
