Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Attack On Polio Team In Jamrud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Interior Minister condemns attack on polio team in Jamrud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on an anti-polio team in Jamrud, which resulted in the martyrdom of Police Constable Abdul Khaliq.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the slain officer, acknowledging his dedication and sacrifice while on duty.

He extended heartfelt condolences to Abdul Khaliq’s family, assuring them of the government's support.

"Police Constable Abdul Khaliq attained the highest rank of martyrdom while protecting those working to secure our children’s future. His dedication and sacrifice are commendable," said the Interior Minister.

The attack highlights the persistent challenges faced by healthcare workers and security personnel involved in the polio eradication campaign in Pakistan. Authorities have vowed to take stringent action against those responsible for the assault.

Recent Stories

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

18 minutes ago
 Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

3 hours ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

3 hours ago
 Korean won dips to yearly low

Korean won dips to yearly low

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

12 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

13 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

13 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

14 hours ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan