ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz near Dara Adamkhel.

The interior minister also sought report from Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the firing incident on the convoy of Shibli Faraz, in which his driver and guard were seriously injured.

Sheikh Rashid prayed for the early recover of the injured persons.