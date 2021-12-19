UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Condemns Attack On Shibli Faraz's Convoy

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 10:00 PM

Interior minister condemns attack on Shibli Faraz's convoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz near Dara Adamkhel.

The interior minister also sought report from Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the firing incident on the convoy of Shibli Faraz, in which his driver and guard were seriously injured.

Sheikh Rashid prayed for the early recover of the injured persons.

