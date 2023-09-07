Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Attack On Two Posts Along Pak-Afghan Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Interior Minister, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on two border posts along the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral, killing 12 terrorists and injuring many others.

The minister in a news statement expressed his grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers, saying valiant soldiers fought bravely to repel a terrorist attack.

The attack took place on Wednesday morning, when a group of heavily armed terrorists attacked the border posts.

He said that the entire nation stands with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

The attack is a reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism in Pakistan.

However, it is also a testament to the bravery and dedication of the armed forces, who are always ready to defend the country from its enemies.

The Minister said the nation pays homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country and their supreme sacrifice will not go in vain.

