Interior Minister Condemns Blast Near Police Mobile In Kuchlak

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2024 | 04:15 PM

Mohsin Naqvi pays homage to 2 police personnels who have been martyred in blast.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near a police mobile on Bostan Road in Kuchlak.

The Interior Minister paid homage to the 2 police personnels who were martyred in the blast. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

Interior Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that we salute the sacrifices of the martyred personnels. He said that the Balochistan Police have made unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He emphasized that the nation’s unwavering resolve against terrorism cannot be defeated. He underscored that this war is the war of the entire nation and with the nation’s support, will continue until the elimination of last terrorist and their facilitator.

