Interior Minister Condemns Explosion In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, strongly condemned the explosion in Khuzdar on Sunday.

He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of CTD SHO Muhammad Murad in the explosion while expressing his condolences to the martyr's family.

In this hour of sorrow, we stand with the family of the martyred police officer," the minister said, adding that the best medical facilities will be provided to the pedestrians injured in the blast.

 

The minister said that terrorists wanted to sabotage peace in Balochistan by targeting security forces; however, such cowardly acts by terrorists cannot demoralize the valiant forces.

 

“We will end terrorism from all over the country, including Balochistan” said the minister, adding that the entire nation salutes those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country. The blood of martyrs will not go in vain in the war against terrorism, the minister concluded his message.

