Interior Minister condemns, expresses sorrow over death of Chinese national in Karachi firing incident

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Wednesday condemned the firing incident at a clinic, in Karachi Saddar area, resulting in a death of Chinese national while causing injuries to two others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Wednesday condemned the firing incident at a clinic, in Karachi Saddar area, resulting in a death of Chinese national while causing injuries to two others.

He condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the death of a Chinese national.

He directed the Chief Secretary Sindh to furnish a report related to the firing incident.

The minister said that such incidents were intolerable and assured that perpetrators of this heinous crime would be arrested soon.

Interior Minister also directed to increase the security of Chinese nationals.