Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday condemned the firing incident at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala and asked Federal security agencies to submit a report about it.

Following directions of the Prime Minister, he also asked the Chief Secretary of Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab to furnish the report to Interior Ministry at the earliest about the firing incident at Allahwala Chowk, Wazirabad.