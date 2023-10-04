Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Firing Incident At Bab-e-Dosti From Afghan Side

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab-e-Dosti from Afghan side

Interim Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday condemned the firing incident at Bab-e-Dosti near Afghan border at Chaman from across the border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Interim Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday condemned the firing incident at Bab-e-Dosti near Afghan border at Chaman from across the border.

A senior Pakistani citizen and a child were among the martyred and two were injured in the firing from across the border, said the minister adding that such incidents are not acceptable in any case.

He said Pakistani forces showed great restraint and tolerance on unprovoked firing due to the presence of citizens.

He hoped that the Afghan government would take this incident seriously and take strict action because such incidents have a negative impact on bilateral relations while demanding that the culprit be handed over to Pakistani authorities to produce him in the court of law.

He said the law enforcement agencies conducted an information-based operation in which they killed ten terrorists.

Appreciating the security forces for successful operation the minister said Pakistani forces are fully capable to deal with terrorist in befitting manner.

