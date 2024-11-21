Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Firing Incident In Kurrum District

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Interior minister condemns firing incident in Kurrum District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the firing incident on passenger vehicles in Kurrum District, resulting in loss of precious lives.

He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Mohsin Naqvi said, "The perpetrators who target innocent people deserve no leniency. Our sympathies are with the families of the victims."

