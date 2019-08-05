UrduPoint.com
Interior Minister Condemns Indian Act To Abolish Status Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:24 PM

Minister for Interior ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday strongly condemned the Indian government act to abolish the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday strongly condemned the Indian government act to abolish the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here he said that abolishment of the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government was highly condemnable.

"Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and government of India cannot change this disputed status through power," he added.

The minister said India had openly disregarded international laws, humanitarian laws, international conventions and UN resolutions.

He said that the people of Pakistan would continue their diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris till the realization of their destiny-right to self-determination.

He stressed the international community to take notice of the Indian aggression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The right of self determination was basic right of the people of Kashmir, he said adding the efforts to eliminate the right of self determination of Kashmiris was an injustice and cruelty.

