Interior Minister condemns killing of minority people in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Sunday strongly condemned killing of two Pakistanis belonging to Sikh community in Peshawar and sought report from Chief Secretary and IG Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in to the incident.

He said the KP government has miserably failed to protect minorities, said a statement issued here. Such incidents had already taken in the province, he added.

The minister said the provincial government and law enforcing agencies should ensure the safety of citizens belonging to the minority community. The killers of Ranjit Singh and Kanwal Singh would be arrested soon as per the directive of the Prime Minister, he added.

He expressed condolence with the families of the victims and assured them that the Federal government would extend full support to the provincial government in apprehending the culprits.