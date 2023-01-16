Interior Minister condemns murder of former SCBA president Latif Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday strongly condemned the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday strongly condemned the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the brutal killing of the senior lawyer Abul Latif Afridi, who was shot dead inside the Peshawar High Court. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was alarming. "If the KP government had focused on peace instead of political manipulation, this situation would not have happened," he added.

The Peshawar High Court Bar incident was proof of the serious law and order situation and those who committed the heinous crime should be punished according to the law, he added.

The minister said two lawyers were targeted in Rawalpindi and Peshawar in one day and both cities, where the sad incidents took place, were being ruled by the PTI government.

He said the Federal government had informed both KP and Punjab several times before to improve the law and order situation.

The minister said Afridi was a strong supporter of democracy and a staunch opponent of extremism. Speaking the truth bravely and courageously was his style, Rana Sanaullah said and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased a high rank in Jannah.