Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Peshawar Explosion

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Interior Minister condemns Peshawar explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Tuesday strongly condemned the explosion near the school on Warsak Road Babu in Peshawar.

He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the injuries of innocent children in the blast, adding that no effort should be spared in the treatment of children and other injured.

Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion, especially children, the minister said that Children were the future of this country and they would be protected at any cost.

Terrorists were proving their cowardness by targeting innocent children, the minister said adding that thier cowardly acts could not sabotage peace and prosperity in the country.

He said that the elements involved in the incident were indeed punished and the entire nation was united to eliminate terrorism completely from the country.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Road Sarfraz Ahmed From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

16 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

16 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

16 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

16 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

16 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

16 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan