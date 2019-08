(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday strongly condemned the Quetta blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday strongly condemned the Quetta blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

The minister, in a statement, sympathized with bereaved families, and prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.