ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Monday condemned the blast at Sariab Road, Quetta and sought a report on the incident from Balochistan inspector general of police.

He, in a message, expressed sympathies with the family members of martyred police personnel and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in the eternal peace and grant patience to their family members.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those who received injuries.

He made it clear that terrorists would not be allowed to ruin the peace in the province. He said the Federal government would provide all resources and support to the provincial government.