Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Suicide Attack In JaniKhel Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaz Bugti on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide attack in Janikhel, Bannu and prayed for nine brave soldiers of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in the attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaz Bugti on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide attack in Janikhel, Bannu and prayed for nine brave soldiers of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in the attack.

He expressed his deep sorrow with the bereaved families and prayed for martyrs.

In his message the interior minister said that the Pak Army is determined and ready to face all challenges in eliminating the terrorism from the country.

Entire nation pays tribute to the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army who are scarifying their lives for safety and security of the country, said the minister.

He said, such cowardly attacks cannot demoralize the morale of valiant soldiers and they will ultimately be victorious in uprooting the terrorism from society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Suicide Attack Bannu Army Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister All From

Recent Stories

UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seekin ..

UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seeking to revive grain deal

6 minutes ago
 ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Glo ..

ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Global Conference&#039; in Septem ..

13 minutes ago
 Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group s ..

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group stage, Newcastle draw PSG

22 minutes ago
 Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodivers ..

Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodiversity: UNESO

22 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister deliberates on new meas ..

Religious affairs minister deliberates on new measures introduced for pilgrims' ..

22 minutes ago
 Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP su ..

Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP suggests

22 minutes ago
Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bom ..

Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bomber targeted military convoy i ..

22 minutes ago
 Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in As ..

Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup

22 minutes ago
 PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cab ..

PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cable television licence

22 minutes ago
 Iceland to resume whaling under stricter condition ..

Iceland to resume whaling under stricter conditions

22 minutes ago
 Gohar Ejaz for boosting country's export to overco ..

Gohar Ejaz for boosting country's export to overcome economic challenges

22 minutes ago
 Accused involved in using children for gutka suppl ..

Accused involved in using children for gutka supply arrested

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan