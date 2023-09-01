Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaz Bugti on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide attack in Janikhel, Bannu and prayed for nine brave soldiers of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in the attack.

He expressed his deep sorrow with the bereaved families and prayed for martyrs.

In his message the interior minister said that the Pak Army is determined and ready to face all challenges in eliminating the terrorism from the country.

Entire nation pays tribute to the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army who are scarifying their lives for safety and security of the country, said the minister.

He said, such cowardly attacks cannot demoralize the morale of valiant soldiers and they will ultimately be victorious in uprooting the terrorism from society.