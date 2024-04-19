Interior Minister Condemns Suicide Attack In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the suicide attack in the Landhi area of Karachi on Friday.
He appreciated the Karachi police and said that the police foiled the attack with bravery and congratulated them while paying great tribute to the officials responsible for protecting foreigners.
Salute to the security personnel who foil the nefarious intentions of the enemy, said Mohsin Naqvi in his message while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.
He said that all security agencies, including the police, are determined in the fight against terrorism and the state is determined to deal with elements who harm the peace and reputation of the country with iron hands.
