Interior Minister condemns Swat blast, vows to curb menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday strongly condemned the blast in Kabal CTD police station Swat.

In a statement, the minister regretted over the loss of precious lives in the explosion.

Rana Sanaullah also expressed his sympathy to the families of martyrs and prayed for them to bear this irreparable loss.

"We will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs for the security of the country and the nation", he stated.

The scourge of terrorism will be uprooted soon, he said adding that the Home Minister has been asked for a report on the incident.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.