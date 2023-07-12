Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack In Balochistan's Zhob Cantt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Zhob Cantt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Zhob Cantt.

Sanaullah in a news statement said the courageous personnel of the security forces sacrificed their lives to prevent a major catastrophe and successfully sent three terrorists to their ultimate fate.

"I pray for the elevation of the security personnel who embraced martyrdom," stated the Interior Minister.

"We will not rest until terrorism is completely eradicated," he added.

The interior minister said that the sacrifices of our forces will forever be remembered in history.

He said the entire nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and the injured.

