Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack on Khyber check post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the Khyber police check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister paid tributes to martyred policemen and also appreciated the swift action of police against terrorists in Laki Marwat and Wanda Ehsan.

He said those protecting the country's soil are the heroes of the nation, adding that the police were playing a courageous role in eliminating terrorism.

He urged all provincial governments especially KP to improve the functioning of the police department and ensure the provision of training, resources and the necessary equipment to them.

The minister expressed sympathy and condolence to the families of the martyred personnel and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.