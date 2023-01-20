UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack On Khyber Check Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack on Khyber check post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the Khyber police check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister paid tributes to martyred policemen and also appreciated the swift action of police against terrorists in Laki Marwat and Wanda Ehsan.

He said those protecting the country's soil are the heroes of the nation, adding that the police were playing a courageous role in eliminating terrorism.

He urged all provincial governments especially KP to improve the functioning of the police department and ensure the provision of training, resources and the necessary equipment to them.

The minister expressed sympathy and condolence to the families of the martyred personnel and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.

Related Topics

Injured Suicide Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Rana SanaUllah Post All

Recent Stories

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

46 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

2 hours ago
 TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

2 hours ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.