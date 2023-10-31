Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack on Police Station in Turbat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in Turbat.

Regretting over the martyrdom of laborers and policemen, the minister prayed that may Allah raise the ranks of our martyrs and grant patience to their families.

He said that the terrorists have once again targeted innocent workers, but such cowardly acts of terrorists cannot sabotage peace and prosperity in the province.

He said that terrorism has been fought before and now the valiant forces and sons of soil will destroy it with full force.

“We will wipe out every single terrorist and enemy of the country on the earth.” Said Sarfraz Bugti adding that the entire nation is united for the complete end of terrorism.