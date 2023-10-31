Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Station In Turbat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack on Police Station in Turbat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in Turbat.

Regretting over the martyrdom of laborers and policemen, the minister prayed that may Allah raise the ranks of our martyrs and grant patience to their families.

He said that the terrorists have once again targeted innocent workers, but such cowardly acts of terrorists cannot sabotage peace and prosperity in the province.

He said that terrorism has been fought before and now the valiant forces and sons of soil will destroy it with full force.

“We will wipe out every single terrorist and enemy of the country on the earth.” Said Sarfraz Bugti adding that the entire nation is united for the complete end of terrorism.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Turbat May

Recent Stories

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

27 minutes ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

2 hours ago
Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

6 hours ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan