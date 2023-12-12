Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Station In D.I.Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

In his message, the minister expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of the soldiers in the terrorist attack and prayed for the high status of martyrs.

The minister said that the government stands with the families of the martyrs at the time of grief.

He vowed that the terrorists can never succeed in their nefarious aims and the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

Martyrs are our real heroes, their great sacrifices will not go in vain, said the minister adding that the whole world recognizes the eternal sacrifices of the security forces in the war against terrorism.

