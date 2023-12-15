Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack in police lines of Tank in D.I.Khan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack in police lines of Tank in D.I.Khan on Friday.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of three policemen in the attack and prayed for higher ranks, who sacrificed their lives for the country's sake.

In a statement, he praised the young police officials who fought with bravery and sent all the terrorists to hell.

He said that the terrorists are once again threatening Pakistan but they will be crushed to death and those who conspire to destroy the peace of the country will not be spared in any case.

He said that the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain and the whole nation will fight until the end of the last terrorist.