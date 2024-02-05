Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Station In D.I.Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack on Police Station in D.I.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

In his message, the Interior Minister expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of ten police personnel in the attack.

The brave children of the nation laid down their lives for the safety of the nation, said the Minister adding that the entire nation is presenting salutes to the martyrs and praying for their high status.

He said that the government stands with the families of martyrs and sharing their grief with them.

Praying for the recovery of the 6 youths injured in the attack, Dr. Gohar Ijaz said that the Police have rendered immeasurable sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He said that the terrorists who attack security forces and civilians do not deserve any concession and the whole nation is united in the fight against terrorism, Inshallah this evil will be rooted out.

