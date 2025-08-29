Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack On GB Scouts Check Post In Chilas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the firing incident by Khawarij terrorists on a GB Scouts check post in Chilas.

Paying tribute to the martyred Subedar, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family.

He prayed for the early recovery of the three injured soldiers.

“We salute the sacrifice of the martyred Subedar, who has attained the highest rank of martyrdom,” Naqvi said, adding that his sacrifice will not go in vain.

