Interior minister condemns terrorist incident in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Lakki Marwat and expressed grief and sorrow over it.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four police personnel including DSP Iqbal Mohmand in the terrorist attack.

He said the police force is active in war against terrorism and the entire nation pays homage to the martyrs.

The minister said that Pakistan defeated terrorism and would destroy all such elements with strength and power.

He prayed Almighty Allah to raise the ranks of martyred DSP and policemen and grant courage to their family members and heirs.

The Interior Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.