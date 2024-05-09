Interior Minister Condemns Terrorist Incident In Gawdar
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Gwardar on Thursday.
Minister Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the killing of 7 people in the heinous incident.
He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and said that government equally shares the grief of the bereaved families and standing with the grieving families in the hour of sorrow.
Beasts who play with the lives of innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings, said the minister in his message.
“We are committed to the complete elimination of the scourge of terrorism” Mohsin Naqvi said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..
Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No soft-pedaling of May 9 incidents; no absolution for orchestrators: PM1 hour ago
-
Property dispute claims life10 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap10 hours ago
-
Vehicle lifter arrested, 30 motorcycles recovered: SP Lyallpur Town10 hours ago
-
Using politics as cover to harm national institutions not acceptable: GB CM10 hours ago
-
Shuhada Solidarity Convention tomorrow10 hours ago
-
Using politics as cover to harm national institutions not acceptable: GB CM10 hours ago
-
PM draws line between national heroes and traitors on May 910 hours ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday10 hours ago
-
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry10 hours ago
-
Commissioner forms 4 member committee to determine milk price10 hours ago
-
Secy religious affairs, Saudi ambassador review Hajj preparations11 hours ago