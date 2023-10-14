Open Menu

Interior Minister Condemns Tragic Incident Of Killing 6 Laborers In Turbat

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Interior Minister condemns tragic incident of killing 6 laborers in Turbat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic killing of six laborers in Turbat, Balochistan.

He, expressing condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families, said neither Baloch, nor Punjabi, but terrorists had martyred Pakistanis.

Praying for martyrs, the minister said the state stood with the oppressed and those who shed unjust blood would never be forgiven.

He further said the state would take action against the terrorists with full force.

The minister made it clear that the sad incident was against the Baloch tradition, as they always respected and valued their guests.

Related Topics

Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Turbat Sarfraz Ahmed Blood Sad

Recent Stories

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

18 minutes ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

32 minutes ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

48 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

1 hour ago
DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan