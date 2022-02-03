UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Condoles Ali Zaidi's Father Death

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 08:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of father of Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

