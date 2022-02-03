Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of father of Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi

In his condolence message, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.