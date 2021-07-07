Interior Minister condoles death of actor Dilip Kumar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday condoled the death of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar who passed away at the age of 98.

In his condolence message, the minister said he found Kumar, in his encounters with the actor, a "charming personality".

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude and equanimity.