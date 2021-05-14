Interior minister condoles death of Farooq Qaisar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday condoled the death of prominent Pakistani artist Farooq Qaisar, the legendary Uncle Sargam.

In his condolence message, he prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

The minister said that Farooq Qaisar was a great writer, artist as well as cartoonist. He was king of social satire, comedy, puppetry, and communication and his services would be remembered a long in the field of journalism and media.