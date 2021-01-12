UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Condoles Death Of Haji Nawaz Khokhar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:13 PM

Interior Minister condoles death of Haji Nawaz Khokhar

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday condoled the death of former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday condoled the death of former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar.

He visited the house of Nawaz Khokhar and condoled with his son Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar over sad demise.

The minister said that he had relations with Haji Nawaz Khokhar for last four decades and found him very caring and pro- poor person.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude and equanimity.

Related Topics

National Assembly Poor Family Sad

Recent Stories

European stocks, dollar decline as bitcoin steadie ..

2 minutes ago

France, Germany Continue Joint Efforts to Reach La ..

2 minutes ago

Washing your clothes can create Arctic microplasti ..

2 minutes ago

PDM wants NAB closure just to end their corruption ..

8 minutes ago

Eight armed men arrested outside sessions court

8 minutes ago

NAB chairman for punishing the corrupt on solid ev ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.