Interior Minister Condoles Death Of Interim Chief Minister KP Azam Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of interim Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Azam Khan on Saturday.

The minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family members of late Azam Khan.

Azam Khan's services to the homeland and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be remembered forever, said the minister while praying that "May Allah grant patience to the bereaved family" and raise the status of the deceased.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan's death is a big shock, he said adding that the nation has lost a brilliant politician.

The deceased rendered significant services to the country as caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as a former bureaucrat, said the minister.

