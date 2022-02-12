UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Condoles Irshad's Bhatti Wife Death

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Interior Minister condoles Irshad's Bhatti wife death

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of senior journalist of Irshad Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of senior journalist of Irshad Bhatti.

In his condolence message, he said he was with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

>