Interior Minister condoles loss of lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express

Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express in Rahim Yar Khan.

In his condolence message, the minister condoled with bereaved families.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereave families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express.

In his condolence message, he condoled with the bereaved families.