ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Senator Sania Nishter.

In his condolence message, the minister said there was no precious relationship than mother.

The mother's death was definitely a tragedy for the family, he said.

He said he was with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.