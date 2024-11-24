Open Menu

Interior Minister Conducts Aerial Visit Of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Interior Minister conducts aerial visit of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday conducted an aerial visit of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Attock to review security arrangements in the three cities.

During his visit, Interior Minister took an aerial view of the security arrangements in various areas of the three cities. He also observed the overall situation on the Motorway, Swabi, and Pathar Gharh, expressing satisfaction with the security arrangements.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that necessary measures have been taken to ensure public peace and order in compliance with the Islamabad High Court's order.

He added that police, FC, and Rangers personnel are diligently performing their duties.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the government has taken all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens, and that strict action will be taken against miscreants in accordance with the law.

Interior Minister made it clear that no one will be allowed to disrupt the peace and order situation in the capital, and the administration, police, and law enforcement agencies are prepared to deal with any possible situation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Police Motorway Interior Minister Visit Rawalpindi Swabi Attock Sunday Islamabad High Court All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan