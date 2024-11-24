Interior Minister conducts aerial visit of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday conducted an aerial visit of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Attock to review security arrangements in the three cities.

During his visit, Interior Minister took an aerial view of the security arrangements in various areas of the three cities. He also observed the overall situation on the Motorway, Swabi, and Pathar Gharh, expressing satisfaction with the security arrangements.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that necessary measures have been taken to ensure public peace and order in compliance with the Islamabad High Court's order.

He added that police, FC, and Rangers personnel are diligently performing their duties.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the government has taken all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens, and that strict action will be taken against miscreants in accordance with the law.

Interior Minister made it clear that no one will be allowed to disrupt the peace and order situation in the capital, and the administration, police, and law enforcement agencies are prepared to deal with any possible situation.