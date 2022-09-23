Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police over salary increase

The federal minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has congratulated the personnel of Islamabad police over approval of increase in their salaries

In his message for Islamabad police force, he said all issues of police personnel would be resolved while their ration and daily allowances have also been increased.

He also hoped for better performance of the force and renewed efforts for peace in the city. the Interior Minister said that issue of remaining allowances of the force would be resolved and the salaries of Islamabad police would be soon at par with Punjab police.

The commitment of the government would have been fulfilled after this increase in salaries, he added.