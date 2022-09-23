UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Congratulates Islamabad Police Over Salary Increase

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police over salary increase

The federal minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has congratulated the personnel of Islamabad police over approval of increase in their salaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has congratulated the personnel of Islamabad police over approval of increase in their salaries.

In his message for Islamabad police force, he said all issues of police personnel would be resolved while their ration and daily allowances have also been increased.

He also hoped for better performance of the force and renewed efforts for peace in the city. the Interior Minister said that issue of remaining allowances of the force would be resolved and the salaries of Islamabad police would be soon at par with Punjab police.

The commitment of the government would have been fulfilled after this increase in salaries, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Punjab Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah All Government

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somal ..

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somalia, Other Nations at UNGA on F ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' h ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' help to 50 crises-hit developin ..

9 minutes ago
 Municipal committee's temporary employees urge sal ..

Municipal committee's temporary employees urge salaries issue to be resolved

9 minutes ago
 Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

9 minutes ago
 DC Larkana issues report on heavy rain losses

DC Larkana issues report on heavy rain losses

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.