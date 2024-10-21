- Home
- Pakistan
- Interior Minister Congratulates nation on approval of 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill
Interior Minister Congratulates Nation On Approval Of 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated the entire nation on the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, terming it a victory for the people of Pakistan.
The Interior Minister said, "This is success of the people of Pakistan and we bow down to Allah in gratitude." He specifically thanked JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and leaders of allied parties for their support, saying, "Maulana Fazlur Rehman's positive and historic role will always be remembered."
Mohsin Naqvi praised the efforts of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, stating, "their tireless efforts have borne fruit.
" He emphasized that all leaders worked jointly and relentlessly for the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
The Interior Minister emphasized that this constitutional amendment is a victory for democracy, laying a strong foundation for a bright democratic future. "the victory belongs to Pakistan and its people," he said.
Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to leaders of all democratic parties, acknowledging their collective efforts. He reiterated that the approval of the constitutional amendment bill is Parliament's right.
Interior Minister stated that the collective efforts and consensus-building have yielded positive results, adding that this amendment holds key importance for balancing powers among institutions.
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bukhari praises Bilawal's key role in passing 26th Constitutional Amendment2 minutes ago
-
Dengue claims one more life2 minutes ago
-
DC meet people to get awareness bout their problem under CM agenda2 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary session for 26th Constitutional Amendment garners over 25k views on YouTube2 minutes ago
-
DC meets people to address problems under CM agenda2 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad grids notified2 minutes ago
-
ECP regional office announces LG by-polls results for four village councils in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Deptts asked to take stern action against polluters2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three accused; recover mainpuri, weapon12 minutes ago
-
1.9 tonne expired food items discarded12 minutes ago
-
‘Dhee Rani’ project operational now12 minutes ago
-
‘Dhee Rani’ project operational now12 minutes ago