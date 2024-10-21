Open Menu

Interior Minister Congratulates Nation On Approval Of 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated the entire nation on the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, terming it a victory for the people of Pakistan.

The Interior Minister said, "This is success of the people of Pakistan and we bow down to Allah in gratitude." He specifically thanked JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and leaders of allied parties for their support, saying, "Maulana Fazlur Rehman's positive and historic role will always be remembered."

Mohsin Naqvi praised the efforts of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, stating, "their tireless efforts have borne fruit.

" He emphasized that all leaders worked jointly and relentlessly for the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The Interior Minister emphasized that this constitutional amendment is a victory for democracy, laying a strong foundation for a bright democratic future. "the victory belongs to Pakistan and its people," he said.

Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to leaders of all democratic parties, acknowledging their collective efforts. He reiterated that the approval of the constitutional amendment bill is Parliament's right.

Interior Minister stated that the collective efforts and consensus-building have yielded positive results, adding that this amendment holds key importance for balancing powers among institutions.

